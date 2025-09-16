Drake and Beyoncé Producer Sidney 'Omen' Brown Dead at 49

Grammy-winning producer Sidney “Omen” Brown -- who worked with Drake, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and more -- has died at 49.

His mother, Martha Brown, tells TMZ ... he passed away on an unknown date in his Harlem, New York City apartment. His body was found by a relative on September 13 after being sent to his residence when his job alerted family he did not show up to his shift.

His body is currently with the medical examiner, and his cause of death pending autopsy results.

Omen worked at Ethyl's Bar & Restaurant, who memorialized him upon learning of his unexpected passing. They remembered the musician as "a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping" and encouraged fans to listen to Ludacris' "Tell It Like It Is," which Omen helped write and produce.

