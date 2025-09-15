Reba McEntire Reveals How Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Are Coping With Dad's Death

Reba McEntire is shedding light on how her step-grandchildren are doing in the aftermath of their father Brandon Blackstock's death ... revealing they're still in the thick of grief.

The country legend shared the somber update with "Entertainment Tonight" at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday, where she noted the entire family misses Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband "every minute."

However, Reba shared one small silver lining amid the tragedy, explaining the loss of Brandon has brought his children closer together.

She added ... "The kids are doing well, they’re all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time."

Remember, Brandon died at the age of 48 in August following a private battle with cancer. He had 4 children ... daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, 18, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth ... and daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9, with the "American Idol" alum.

This isn't the first time Reba has weighed in on Brandon's passing, given she was the talent manager's stepmother between 1989 and 2015 -- when she was married to his father, Narvel Blackstock.

Following the news of Brandon's death, Reba issued a statement referring to him as her "oldest son" and said there was "no one else like him."

However, Kelly has yet to issue a direct statement on his death ... but did hint at his health struggles prior to the news. Specifically, Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency in August, citing Brandon's health issues as a reason, but didn't share specifics at the time.

Kelly and Brandon married in 2013 after dating for almost 2 years ... but called it quits in 2020, when KC filed for divorce.