Kelly Clarkson Seen for First Time Since Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it lowkey in Los Angeles wearing a large hat and shades for her first outing since the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer was spotted donning an all-black outfit while arriving at LAX airport with her kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, as well as her sister, Alyssa. The "American Idol" alum maintained a somber expression as she tried to corral her group and their belongings before heading into the airport.

This is the first time Kelly has been spotted since news of Brandon's passing broke earlier in August. As we reported at the time, BB was battling melanoma -- a serious form of skin cancer -- for several years before succumbing to his illness.

Kelly alluded to Brandon's health struggles before his death, having postponed her latest Las Vegas residency in order to be there for River and Remington. At the time, KC said her kids' father had "been ill," but did not expand upon his diagnosis.

She had also been notably absent from her hit daytime show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," a number of times the last few months ... with sources later confirming to TMZ that these were also tied to Brandon's cancer battle.

Kelly and Brandon first met back in 2006 during a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards ... though they didn't start dating until early 2012, when they reconnected at Super Bowl XLVI.

The pair were married by 2013 ... but eventually called it quits in 2020, when Kelly filed for divorce. The two finalized their split in March 2022.