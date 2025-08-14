Kelly Clarkson Cancels Another Show Following Death of Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is canceling another show ... this time the singer is backing out of the Band Together Texas concert after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson's announcement did not come from her or her team ... rather, the event organizers posted the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories, saying Kelly will be unable to appear for her August 17 show at the fundraiser, which is helping raise money for people impacted by the Texas floods in July.

The statement notes Kelly will be MIA due to "personal circumstances," and sends well wishes to her and her family.

As you know, Kelly has been dealing with a lot following the passing of Blackstock, who died last week from melanoma, a form of skin cancer. He was 48.

You may recall ... Kelly canceled her August performances at her Las Vegas residency just one day before Blackstock's death, citing his illness in an Instagram post. Kelly was married to Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 and they share 2 young kids -- River and Remington.

