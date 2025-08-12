Reba McEntire Mourns Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire is breaking her silence after the heartbreaking loss of her stepson, Brandon Blackstock -- who died last week following a years-long battle with melanoma.

The country music legend commented on her son Shelby's emotional Instagram post, writing, "Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much 💔💔🙏💔❤️❤️❤️🙏💔."

In the tribute, Shelby -- Reba's son with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock -- shared the family's grief, writing, "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family -- funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."

As we reported ... Brandon -- who was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 up until their divorce was finalized in 2022 -- died last week at age 48 after a 3.5-year battle with melanoma.

