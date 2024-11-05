Reba McEntire Dragged For Celebrating National Redhead Day on Election Day

Reba McEntire has the entire internet roasting her for sharing a photo of her red hair ... with folks saying she's focused on the wrong thing today.

Here's the deal ... the country music legend proudly posted on Elon Musk's social media platform Tuesday, sharing two photos of her with red hair in celebration of something called National Redhead Day.

Reba says she loves being a redhead no matter if her ginger locks are long or short ... but she's getting dragged in the replies.

The issue for lots of folks ... National Redhead Day is falling on Election Day this year and with so much chatter about the 2024 election being make-it-or-break-it for the future of the nation, Reba's missing the mark with much more important issues at stake today.

Some of the comments are pretty funny ... with one user responding, "Reba, you know what we're not going to do today? We're not going to talk about your hairstyle."

Lots of folks told Reba social media should be squarely on the election and that she wasn't reading the room ... with an apparent Kamala Harris supporter chiming in, "We will celebrate redheads tomorrow. It's only blue heads today."