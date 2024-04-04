Reba McEntire Laughs at Joy Behar's Suggestion 'Jolene' is Anti-Feminist

Play video content TMZ.com

Joy Behar says the original "Jolene" is a song that's actually bad for women -- something Reba McEntire thinks is pretty hilarious ... this on the heels of Beyoncé's cover.

We got the country legend Thursday in L.A., and Reba actually talked about Bey's foray into the genre with her new album "Cowboy Carte"' -- on the topic of Beyoncé diving into country, RME says she's all for it.

Reba tells us Beyoncé is a welcome addition to the lineup, and says everyone in the game is happy to have her. You can tell Reba's a fan ... which is huge, 'cause Reba's an icon.

Of course, there's also been a lot of comparisons made -- especially since Bey's covered classic songs, including Dolly Parton's "Jolene" ... something JB weighed in on this week. If you didn't hear, Joy had a strong opinion about the OG track and Bey's rendition of it.

As Joy put it ... she liked Bey's version better, because she feels like Dolly's song is "anti-feminist" -- and we actually got Reba's take on that as well in this interview here.