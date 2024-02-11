Reba McEntire's National Anthem Makes Chiefs' Chris Jones Cry

Reba McEntire's rendition of the national anthem left a lotta fans feeling emotional ... and one Chiefs defender just couldn't hold back the tears.

The singer-songwriter finished up the opening ceremony just moments ago, belting out the song before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday.

During the performance, CBS' broadcast jumped from player to player with many keeping their heads down and staying focused ... though Chris Jones, the Chiefs' two-time All-Pro defensive lineman was clearly carried away by the moment.

Check out the vid -- Chris, number 95 with K.C., has tears streaking his face while Reba made her way through the song ... which took 95 seconds BTW, greater than the 90.5-second over/under mark for all you sports bettors out there.

He's not the only person who was moved by the performance. Lots of fans have taken to X to tweet out their impressions of RM's singin' ... and opinions are overwhelmingly positive.

Reba is one of many celebrities both performing at and just attending the biggest game of the NFL season ... with others like Post Malone, Usher, Paul Rudd, Leonardo DiCaprio and a heck of a lot more in attendance.

