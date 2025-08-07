Kelly Clarkson Postpones Vegas Residency Due to Ex-Husband's Illness

Kelly Clarkson is putting her Las Vegas residency on ice again ... because her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is sick.

The singer jumped on Instagram Wednesday night and posted this message, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them." Clarkson did not reveal Blackstock's specific illness.

Kelly was married to Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 before they got divorced. They share 2 kids — River, 10, and Remington, 8.

In her IG post, Kelly says she's canceling the remainder of her August concert dates, while apologizing to her fans who bought tickets to the shows. She adds that she appreciates their "grace, kindness and understanding.”