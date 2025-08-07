Kelly Clarkson Postpones Vegas Residency Due to Ex-Husband's Illness
Kelly Clarkson I'm Postponing My Vegas Residency Again ... My Family Needs Me
Kelly Clarkson is putting her Las Vegas residency on ice again ... because her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is sick.
The singer jumped on Instagram Wednesday night and posted this message, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them." Clarkson did not reveal Blackstock's specific illness.
Kelly was married to Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 before they got divorced. They share 2 kids — River, 10, and Remington, 8.
In her IG post, Kelly says she's canceling the remainder of her August concert dates, while apologizing to her fans who bought tickets to the shows. She adds that she appreciates their "grace, kindness and understanding.”
This is the second time Kelly has postponed her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace since its opening on July 11. You may recall ... she canceled her first two shows in early July, blaming it on rehearsals that had taken their toll on her vocal cords.