Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock in Christmas Video

Kelly Clarkson is serving up holiday hits with a side of Christmas shade for her ex, Brandon Blackstock ... all while hyping her album, "When Christmas Comes Around… Again."

The singer dropped an "official album visualizer" on YouTube Thursday, and let’s just say it’s a not-so-subtle holiday roast. The clip features four stockings hanging over a fireplace -- one labeled "Mom," two for her kids, River and Remy, and the last one? A big, bold "Nope."

The shady stocking had fans cracking up in the comments, and let’s be real -- it perfectly sums up where Kelly stands with Brandon, two years after their divorce settlement wrapped up.

Kelly snagged their hotly contested Montana ranch in the settlement, but she also had to shell out spousal support to Brandon, which ended in January this year.

She alleged that Brandon -- who was also her ex-manager -- told her she wasn’t "hot enough" to be a judge on "The Voice" ... even though she got the gig anyway.