Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce After Almost 7 Years of Marriage

Breaking News

Kelly Clarkson is heading to splitsville ... this after nearly 7 years of marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

The "Because of You" singer filed divorce docs exactly one week ago in L.A. court to end her marriage to the talent manager ... this according to court records. They tied the knot in October 2013 in Blackberry Farms, Tennessee and have 2 children together -- 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon has 2 children from a previous relationship.

The move comes a little over a month after the couple put their L.A. home on the market for $10 million. Kelly and Brandon reportedly met in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI courtesy of Brandon's dad ... Narvel Blackstock, who manages Kelly.