Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce After Almost 7 Years of Marriage
6/11/2020 10:48 AM PT
Kelly Clarkson is heading to splitsville ... this after nearly 7 years of marriage to Brandon Blackstock.
The "Because of You" singer filed divorce docs exactly one week ago in L.A. court to end her marriage to the talent manager ... this according to court records. They tied the knot in October 2013 in Blackberry Farms, Tennessee and have 2 children together -- 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon has 2 children from a previous relationship.
The move comes a little over a month after the couple put their L.A. home on the market for $10 million. Kelly and Brandon reportedly met in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI courtesy of Brandon's dad ... Narvel Blackstock, who manages Kelly.
After 10 months of dating, Brandon popped the question and Kelly confirmed the news in December 2012 while announcing it to her fans via social media.
