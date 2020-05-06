Kelly Clarkson Lists San Fernando Valley Home for $10 Million

Kelly Clarkson Lists Her L.A. Home for $10 Million ... So Movin' On, Yeah, Yeah!!!

5/6/2020 2:48 PM PT
Kelly Clarkson Lists Encino Home
If you wanna live like a true "American Idol," Kelly Clarkson's got you covered!!! But, first ... you got $10 mil in the bank, right?

Kelly's listed her San Fernando Valley-area home for $9,995,000 and the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom crib. It is a beaut, but get this ... the lucky buyer gets a sweet 2-residences-for-1 deal -- there's also a 2-level guest house with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths of its own.

The main house is 9,839 square feet, and it sits on a lot that's just a tad over half an acre ... offering tons of privacy and some serious sprawling room to play. There's a huge backyard with tons of greenery, swimming pool, jacuzzi and BBQ station.

Inside, the house has a kitchen that's a total chef's dream with not one ... not two, BUT THREE islands. You can really fire things up with a ritzy La Cornue range stove. Oh, you fancy, huh Kelly?!

PARKS

If this house is a little too rich for ya, check out the crib she's unloading in Tennessee. It's slightly cheaper at just $7.5 million. Pocket change.

Kelly's repped by Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass Real Estate.

Kelly Clarkson on 'American Idol'
