L.A. Real Estate Agents Go Live And Show $75M in Homes in an Hour

Exclusive

Real estate agents in Los Angeles have been forced to get creative when it comes to showing some of the city's most spectacular cribs ... turning to technology to give multi-home tours in less than an hour.

Play video content Bond Street Partners

Four agents from The Agency Beverly Hills fired up the Bond Street Partners Instagram Live Friday to tour 4 properties around the city. Each agent was armed with a mask, gloves and even shoe protection while they took viewers through each pad with a mobile tour before passing it on to the next.

David Parnes, James Harris, Alana Mesica and Fred Dapp took viewers through a myriad of options ... from a $48,000,000 home located on the Bird Streets, to a $100,000 per month rental with over 7,000 square feet of living space. In all, those watching saw about $75,000,000 of real estate in an hour.

Dapp tells us the team really had to think outside the box in the last few weeks in order to move properties. He says the digital showings have been a big help.