Kelly Clarkson Helps Marry Couple During Las Vegas Residency

Still Believes in Love Despite Ex Drama

Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency won't last forever, but she left her fans with one heck of a memory ... a wedding ceremony mid-show!

The "Stronger" singer stopped by a pair of men in the audience during her New Year's Eve show who asked her to bear witness to their union.

One of the men said he and his partner had been together nearly 15 years and were ready to tie the knot.

During this story, their officiant came down and Kelly handed the mic over to him ... and he didn't miss a beat, launching into a quick ceremony.

The happy couple said their "I do's" and, by the "power of Kelly Clarkson's show" the officiant proclaimed them married.

Kelly didn't stop there. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress shook hands with the couple's parents and congratulated them on the marriage as well.

It's good to know Kelly's opinion on love hasn't soured given her contentious divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Though the two settled their divorce in 2022, Blackstock overcharged Kelly when he managed her career, and judge ruled he owed her about $2.6 million in November.

