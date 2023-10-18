Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kelly Clarkson Fans Shocked by New Slim Look Following Bitter Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Lookin' Incredible After Divorce ... Fans Go Nuts with Theories

10/18/2023 6:58 AM PT

Kelly Clarkson sent fans into a frenzy after looking incredible, appearing to have recently shed some weight ... this after last year's rough divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The singer stunned her followers online after she showed off her slim physique with a snap last weekend getting ready to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" -- rocking a black lace top and a huge smile on her face.

Getty

Fans were praising Kelly left and right in the comments, with loads of folks shouting out how fantastic she looks ... but some pointed to the potential for meds contributing -- at least, in part -- to the slimmed look.

There are a handful of comments talking about Ozempic -- one wrote, "Ozempic to the rescue!!!" and another said, "looks like you've been hitting the ozempic."

Getty

For the record, Kelly hasn't spoken out about her recent weight loss, so it's unclear if meds were at play ... but safe to say, fans love the way she looks.

Some have also called it a "revenge bod" after settling her tumultuous divorce in March 2022 -- one commenter even wrote, "Brandon Blackstock eat your heart out."

Getty

TMZ broke the story, Kelly walked away with loads of assets at the end of their divorce, and she won primary custody of their 2 kids.

kelly clarkson
Getty

Brandon is currently getting $115k a month in spousal support, but that deal ends in January. He's also getting $45,600 monthly in child support ... and Kelly had to cough up another $1.3 mil as part of the settlement.

