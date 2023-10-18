Kelly Clarkson Fans Shocked by New Slim Look Following Bitter Divorce

Kelly Clarkson sent fans into a frenzy after looking incredible, appearing to have recently shed some weight ... this after last year's rough divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The singer stunned her followers online after she showed off her slim physique with a snap last weekend getting ready to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" -- rocking a black lace top and a huge smile on her face.

Fans were praising Kelly left and right in the comments, with loads of folks shouting out how fantastic she looks ... but some pointed to the potential for meds contributing -- at least, in part -- to the slimmed look.

There are a handful of comments talking about Ozempic -- one wrote, "Ozempic to the rescue!!!" and another said, "looks like you've been hitting the ozempic."

For the record, Kelly hasn't spoken out about her recent weight loss, so it's unclear if meds were at play ... but safe to say, fans love the way she looks.

Some have also called it a "revenge bod" after settling her tumultuous divorce in March 2022 -- one commenter even wrote, "Brandon Blackstock eat your heart out."

TMZ broke the story, Kelly walked away with loads of assets at the end of their divorce, and she won primary custody of their 2 kids.