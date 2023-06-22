Kelly Clarkson Says Therapy Helps in Divorces, Not Looking to Remarry Yet

Play video content TMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson says therapy helped her get through her divorce, and she thinks it can be a useful tool for other couples who are going through relationship issues.

We got Kelly Wednesday in NYC, and our photog asked about her recent revelation she started therapy when her marriage hit a rough patch ... and has been doing sessions ever since.

Kelly says the reason therapy is helpful, at least for her, is the fresh perspective that comes with talking to people outside her normal circle.

TMZ broke the story ... Kelly finally settled her bitter divorce with Brandon Blackstock back in March 2022, splitting after 7 years of marriage and two children together.

Kelly's been a divorcee for a while now, but it doesn't sound like she's gung ho about getting back on that horse ... though she's not closing the door completely on a future marriage.

