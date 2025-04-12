Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Missy Elliott Goes Full Transformer Mode at Coachella in Epic Moment

Missy Transformer
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Missy Elliott put on a showstopping set at the opening night of Coachella ... which included coming out as a freaking Transformer!

The crowd went nuts when ME went from robot to superstar right before their eyes as she performed her 2019 track "Throw it Back."

041225_missy_elliott-sg1

And in pure Missy Elliott fashion ... her set was filled with pyrotechnics and eye-popping visuals as she commanded the stage on night one.

Among her classic needle drops ... Missy performed “I’m Really Hot” “Gossip Folks,” “One Minute Man” and “Hot Boyz.”

The artist also took the crowd on a trip to Planet Neon ... which, as you may have guessed ... meant neon outfits to the tune of “Work It” and “Pass That Dutch."

Missy ended her epic set with “Lose Control" ... pretty fitting for the huge music fest weekend!

