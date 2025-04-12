Missy Elliott Goes Full Transformer Mode at Coachella in Epic Moment

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Missy Elliott put on a showstopping set at the opening night of Coachella ... which included coming out as a freaking Transformer!

The crowd went nuts when ME went from robot to superstar right before their eyes as she performed her 2019 track "Throw it Back."

And in pure Missy Elliott fashion ... her set was filled with pyrotechnics and eye-popping visuals as she commanded the stage on night one.

Among her classic needle drops ... Missy performed “I’m Really Hot” “Gossip Folks,” “One Minute Man” and “Hot Boyz.”

The artist also took the crowd on a trip to Planet Neon ... which, as you may have guessed ... meant neon outfits to the tune of “Work It” and “Pass That Dutch."