Benson Boone Rocks 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Queen Legend at Coachella

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Benson Boone's performance for the opening night of Coachella rocked ... and the moment is already being hailed an instant classic thanks to the music royalty who joined him to jam.

Benson blew the minds of thousands when he brought out Queen's Brian May to play with him ... a true shocker since it was only seven months ago May suffered a minor stroke that left him temporarily unable to move his left arm.

But, thanks to the power and magic of Queen ... the two rocked the iconic band's 1975 classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" ... which everyone knows is quiet a feat to do well.

Benson took the opportunity to announce to the packed crowd his upcoming sophomore album, "American Heart," was on the way.

As for May ... he let the cat out of the bag that something special might be happening when he shared some snaps with BB on Instagram ... but still, the duo rockin' "Bohemian Rhapsody" wasn't guaranteed!