Mark Zuckerberg Steals the Show at Wife's 40th Birthday Party, Video

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan celebrated the big 4-0 with a huge bash -- but it was the META CEO who stole the show with his stunning onstage performance.

Zuckerberg uploaded an Instagram video capturing a portion of the fancy black-tie soiree with the couple's friends -- and he quickly became the center of attention.

Check out the footage Zuck posted Friday ... Mark, in his black tuxedo, makes a grand entrance to a packed ballroom and rushes onstage.

With help from two assistants, Mark rips off his tux to reveal a Benson Boone-inspired shiny blue jumpsuit.

Just like the pop rock star, Mark put on a wild performance, jumping on and off a piano and busting moves that made Priscilla — watching with the crowd -- laugh her ass off.

You may recall ... Boone wore a similar outfit while belting out his hit song, "Beautiful Things," during the Grammys this year.

In the video's caption, Zuck gave his wife a birthday shoutout and thanked Benson for creating a great tune. Benson even got in on the fun, reposting the vid on his own IG story with the caption "You're wild for this."

Could there be a Zuck-Boone collab in the future? We'll just have to see.