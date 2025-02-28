Timothée Chalamet, Ben Affleck Courtside For Lakers' Win Over Wolves

An impromptu pre-Oscars party went down at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday ... with big actors like Timothée Chalamet and Ben Affleck snagging courtside seats for the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves.

LeBron James and Co. handled business for the Purple and Gold ... coming away with the 111-102 victory thanks to the King's stat sheet-stuffing night with 33 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.

Ball knower and "A Complete Unknown" star Timmy C was clearly loving the action ... giving a big smile as he took it all in. He seemingly had a bit of a costume change during his night out ... as he was spotted wearing two different shirts.

Affleck, Joey King and Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos also had great views of the matchup ... and singer Benson Boone also showed face -- looking like he was ready to suit up for the Lake Show in a LeBron jersey and shorts.

It wasn't all fun for everyone on Thursday -- Wolves star Anthony Edwards was ejected from the game after picking up two technical fouls ... and proceeded to toss the ball into the crowd on his way out.

He had 18 points in 26 minutes prior to getting the boot.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards gets ejected vs. Lakers and throws ball into stands pic.twitter.com/jgmSd4Xs0O — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 28, 2025 @BenGolliver

After the game, James was asked about Ant previously revealing he did not want to be the face of the NBA ... and opened up on how the title comes with a ton of criticism.

“Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s*** on everybody?" James asked.

"It's just weird energy from the people that ... I don't know."

James added he feels for Ant ... considering he didn't ask for the title either, but knew it was his responsibility to the people he loves and to the fans to be a professional.

The Lakers have now won four straight ... and new addition Luka Doncic contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds on the night.