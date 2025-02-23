LeBron James Drawing New Audience To Powerboat Racing, Driver Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

LeBron James just launched his own E1 Series powerboat racing team this year ... and one of his drivers believes the NBA superstar's involvement will attract a whole new audience to the up-and-coming sport.

The Los Angeles Lakers champ revealed his investment in the water sport on January 23rd ... announcing that the AlUla team will join Tom Brady, Will Smith, and others in the E1 all-electric powerboat racing series for the 2025 season.

His team includes two drivers -- Catie Munnings, who is also a rally driver, and Rusty Wyatt, who told us he's hyped to be a part of James' crew.

Wyatt -- who has been in speed boating since he was 12 -- is also excited for the European league that launched in 2024, believing the presence of the four-time NBA MVP will draw more attention to a relatively new competition.

"Anything LeBron does, people are gonna follow," Wyatt said. "He's such an icon to so many different people."

Given King James' busy NBA schedule, Wyatt hasn't been able to meet him yet ... but hopes to do so at one of the races, particularly the major event in Miami later this year.

The two-time High Point champion said he'd love to give Bron a joyride in one of the powerboats ... though it’ll depend on whether he can fit.

