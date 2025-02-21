JJ Redick Amazed By LeBron James, 'The Kids Will Say That I'm Glazing Him'

'The Kids Will Say That I'm Glazing Him'

JJ Redick couldn't help but sing LeBron James' praises after a 40-point performance ... to the point where he knew his admiration would come off as "glazing."

The Los Angeles Lakers coach spoke at length about King James' impressive outing in the Purple and Gold's 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday ... saying the 40-year-old simply isn't "normal" -- mentally or physically.

"I believe I saw the other day that he's a billionaire," Redick said. "And he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every freakin' record and every accolade."

"And the kids will say I'm glazing him -- he's one of the greatest competitors."

Redick went on to say Bron is "amazing to coach," and he's playing with intensity night in and night out.

"He sets the standard for how you're supposed to approach this craft ... and to me, that's the most incredible thing."

James had 40 on 14 of 24 shooting from the floor ... including eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.