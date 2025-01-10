JJ Redick Emotional Over Losing Pacific Palisades Home To Wildfires

Play video content X / @LakersReporter

JJ Redick was sentimental as he addressed the media after the wildfires claimed his Pacific Palisades home ... with the Lakers head coach reflecting on the tragic week in Los Angeles.

The first-year head coach spoke with reporters at practice on Friday -- one day after the fires forced the NBA to postpone L.A.'s home game against the Charlotte Hornets -- where he went into detail about what the last few days have been like for his family.

While Redick was in Dallas getting his squad ready for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks ... he said his wife, Chelsea, was out with friends when she spotted the fire, and rushed home.

After meeting up with his family at a hotel he booked, he drove up to the Palisades to see the damage for himself ... and he couldn't believe the scene.

"I was not prepared for what I saw," Redick said. "It's complete devastation and destruction. I had to go a different way to get to the house, but I went through most of the village and it's all gone."

The 40-year-old coach said while the house was a rental before they decided where they wanted to be long-term, it had everything they owned -- including items they accumulated over 10 years together.

"My son did an art project last year at Saint Ann's in Brooklyn, it was like a charcoal pencil painting of a lighthouse that we had framed above the stairs," he said. "You can't ever replace stuff like that."

As the Redick family gets set to rebuild from the tragedy, the team is currently slated to play against the Spurs in DTLA Saturday night. No call has been made on the status of the game ... but JJ has made his desires clear.

JJ Redick on potentially playing tomorrow vs. San Antonio: “I want to play tomorrow. I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow. And if we can play, we’ll play.” pic.twitter.com/UJWQXDj0wh — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 10, 2025 @jovanbuha

"I want to play tomorrow," he said.