Rams vs. Vikings Game Moved From SoFi To Arizona Over L.A. Wildfires

The NFL has seen enough devastation from the wildfires in Los Angeles ... the league has decided to move Monday's scheduled playoff game between the Rams and Vikings to Arizona.

"In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals," the National Football League announced Thursday afternoon, four days before the game was set to kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The stadium is less than 10 miles from the site of the Pacific Palisades fire ... which has wreaked havoc over nearly 20k acres.

It was just yesterday that the league said they still hoped to hold the game in L.A. ... where the Rams would've had home field advantage.

Ultimately, after consulting with local officials and the teams, the NFL felt the danger was too great, and opted to move the big playoff game.

Rams vs. Vikings, from Glendale, will kickoff at 8 PM ET Monday evening.