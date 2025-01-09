Kawhi Leonard's Palisades Home Safe During L.A. Fires

Kawhi Leonard is one of the lucky ones amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires ... as his home in the Pacific Palisades is still intact.

TMZ Sports obtained a photo of Leonard's home taken on Wednesday .... and outside of some apparent ash layering the mansion, it is seemingly unharmed. We're told as of Thursday, it remains the same.

It's gotta be a huge sigh of relief for the Klaw ... as others in the area were less fortunate -- including Lakers head coach JJ Redick, whose Palisades house was lost due to the fires.

So far, the blaze has taken out 17,124 acres ... with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Leonard stepped away from the Clippers to be with his family as they evacuated this week ... and the NBA champ got full support from his team, including head coach Tyronn Lue.

There is no timetable for Leonard's return to the court -- he made his season debut on Saturday after recovering from a knee injury ... and has appeared in two games.

Since the fires broke out on Tuesday, tons of Hollywood Stars have seen their pads go up in flames. Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and John Goodman have all fallen victim to the Palisades fire.

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr.'s home was also lost to the blaze ... as well as his prized medals from his successful career.