Tom Hanks' and Steven Spielberg's Houses Spared by Fire

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are two lucky Hollywood stars ... 'cause both of their houses appear unscathed while the rest of their neighborhoods burn around them.

TMZ has obtained photos and video of the two properties ... showing Hanks' cliffside home and Spielberg's sprawling, wooded estate still standing.

Check out the clip ... the house just above Hanks' went up in flames -- with smoke still wafting in the air -- while Tom's pad stands without even a speck of ash on it.

It's a pretty startling difference .... but, the white walls of Hanks' house are still standing.

As for Spielberg ... it's hard to tell from the pictures, but we're told the house is doing just fine -- a win for the legendary director.

It's quite the coincidence that these two houses have survived the blaze while so many other celebs have lost their homes ... given Spielberg and Hanks are frequent collaborators and close friends.

Hanks acted in Spielberg's classic movie "Saving Private Ryan" and then co-produced the hit HBO show "Band of Brothers" with him.

They've since collaborated on "The Terminal," "Catch Me If You Can," "Bridge of Spies" and "The Post."

The Palisades Fire is the biggest of the blazes currently plaguing Los Angeles ... consuming more than 17K acres so far -- and forcing many celebs to find other accommodations.