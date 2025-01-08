Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Eugene Levy's Homes Destroyed in L.A. Wildfires

The destruction wrought by the Pacific Palisades wildfire continues unabated ... we're seeing several more celebrity homes burned to the ground.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the obliteration of properties owned by Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, and John Goodman, ... and each one reduced to its foundation with nothing but smoking rubble remaining.

As we've told you, dozens of celebs have been evacuated from the devastated L.A. neighborhood since an out-of-control brush fire began Tuesday morning. Area hotels are booked to capacity as displaced residents seek a place to stay amid the nearby inferno.

Another wildfire about 30 miles east, above Pasadena, has similarly forced many residents to flee -- including Mandy Moore, Whitney Cummings and Cameron Mathison.