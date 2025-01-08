Terrifying Video Shows People and Dog Trapped Inside Home With Fires Raging

Play video content

Terrifying footage of the raging fires in Los Angeles shows people stuck inside a home with their dog surrounded by the inferno.

Check out the video posted to X ... a man swings his camera from side to side showing the hell on earth flames whipping around outside the glass doors of the house.

You can hear him coughing and anxiously talking to his pooch and another man in the kitchen, reassuring them that they're going to be okay.

At one point, water rains down on the massive blaze presumably from firefighters battling it with their hoses, but the showers do little to calm the flames.

Before the video cuts off, the men assure one another that they've turned off the gas.

As we reported Tuesday, the fires erupted due to high winds and dry conditions in the Pacific Palisades — near the homes of many Hollywood stars. The flames spread to Eaton Canyon, Pasadena and other areas, causing at least 49,000 people to be evacuated.

Thousands of acres of land have already burned — and Governor Gavin Newsom has called for a state of emergency.