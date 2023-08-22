Joe Biden Flipped Off by Hawaiians Due to Response to America's Deadliest Wildfires

Joe Biden was slammed by angry Hawaiians who gave him the middle finger -- and a piece of their minds -- after he touched down in the island state to assess the damage caused by the deadliest wildfires in modern American history.

The 46th President flew into Lahaina, Hawaii, with First Lady Jill Biden on Air Force One Monday and were greeted by residents pissed off about Joe's response -- or lack thereof -- to the disaster that has so far killed a staggering 114 people with an estimated 1,000 more still missing.

Play video content

Check out the footage ... survivors are standing on the side of the road flipping Joe the bird as his motorcade passes by, while spitting out, "Thanks for nothing" and "F**k you."

Other images show locals giving Joe the thumbs down while holding signs demanding relief for Lahaina -- which was hardest hit by the wildfires.

Of course, Biden is getting all this criticism because many believe he dropped the ball with his slow response to the tragedy. Biden barely made a peep about it for days after the fires erupted August 8, and he even went on vacation during the whole catastrophe. An official cause has not yet been disclosed.

Now, it appears Biden is trying to make up for it by touring the region, giving a speech about the devastation and offering millions in federal aid to those impacted. The White House has also defended Joe, describing his efforts as "robust" with a "whole-of-government response."