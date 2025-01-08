Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ben Affleck Evacuated, Races to Jennifer Garner's Home in Palisades Fire

Ben Affleck had the emotion of the devastating fire written all over his face, as he was evacuated from his home and raced to the home of his ex-wife.

Ben lives a short distance from Jennifer Garner, with whom they share 3 kids. It appears she has not been evacuated yet, although everyone in that area is on standby. It's unclear if Ben went to her house to check on the family or to stay there because he had to flee his home.

The fire has devastated Pacific Palisades and other areas on the westside of L.A., home to a ton of stars, including Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Hamill, Eugene Levy and many others.

It's unclear how many of them have lost their homes. We know Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag had their home go up in flames, and we're getting word there are many others facing the same outcome.

DRIVING INTO THE SMOKE
Various landmarks, including Moonshadows restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu is gone.

One of the big problems ... a lot of people have turned on their sprinklers, thinking it might save their home, but fire officials say no only does that do no good ... it depletes water pressure for firefighters and that's become a serious issue in fighting the fires.