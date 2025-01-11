Angelina Jolie Says She's Housing People Affected By L.A. Fires, Plans to Donate

Play video content BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie's focused on helping her close friends and family affected by the Los Angeles fires right now ... but, she hasn't forgotten the community at large.

The actress was out in L.A. Thursday night ... loading up supplies alongside her son Knox -- when a photog asked her if she was concerned about the fires at all.

Jolie -- clearly in a rush to get back home -- says she's sheltering people at her house ... and her primary concern is her loved ones at this time.

That said, AJ says she's got plans to make donations to help out the victims of the fires once she's sure her loved ones are taken care of.

Angelina lives out in Los Feliz ... an area near the Griffith Observatory in L.A. -- centrally located in the city and nowhere close to the blazes, so it makes sense she's opening her doors to friends and family.

The Pacific Palisades wildfire in West Los Angeles has been burning since Tuesday ... and, it's consumed more than 22,000 acres with no end in sight.

Numerous celebrities -- including Billy Crystal, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, John Goodman, Candy Spelling, Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller, Paris Hilton and more -- have lost homes in the blaze.

The Palisades Fire is now threatening Brentwood -- another affluent area in Los Angeles -- forcing another wave of evacuations. More than 100K people have been evacuated in L.A. so far ... and 11 are confirmed dead.