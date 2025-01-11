L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Glosses Over 'Differences' After Fire Chief Calls Her Out

Play video content

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass quickly glossed over stunning comments made about her Friday night by LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley ... calling her honor out big time.

In her first appearance since a long, closed-door meeting after Crowley's comments made on Fox 11 Friday ... Mayor Bass said she and the Chief have their "differences," and those will be worked out down the road -- "in private." She skirted the meeting drama.

Obviously ... "differences" seems like a pretty big understatement ... since KC said the city -- meaning Bass -- "failed" her department after the mayor called for massive budget cuts -- even after the chief pleaded more than a month ago for more dough for equipment in disrepair and other fighting issues.

KC is still in her role as Chief ... and spoke after Bass to the media, giving an update on the growing blazes. She did not directly address the comments she made the day before.

Both leaders doubled down on their opening comments later on ... adding they're solely focused on fighting the fires when they were again pressed by reporters about the drama.

The embattled Bass -- as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom -- has been eviscerated by a portion of the public for their response -- or lack thereof -- to the deadly blazes that have destroyed portions of Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena throughout the week.