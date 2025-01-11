Former Child Actor Rory Sykes Dead At 32 In Los Angeles Fires

A former child actor is among the victims killed in the massive Los Angeles wildfires ... with his mother saying she could not save him in time.

Rory Callum Sykes -- who appeared in the 90s UK show "Kiddy Kapers" -- was killed at his family’s Malibu home on Wednesday, his his mother, Shelley Sykes, announced in an emotional social media post.

The British-born Australian actor -- born blind with cerebral palsy -- had his own cottage on the family's 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate, which burned down in the fire, per his mother.

Shelley says she tried to put out cinders on his roof with a hose, but couldn't because the water was switched off -- adding "50 brave fire fighters had no water all day!"

“He said ‘Mum, leave me’ and no mum could leave their kid. I’ve got a broken arm, I couldn’t lift him, I couldn’t move him,” Shelley told local Australian outlet 10 News. “When the fire department brought me back, his cottage was burnt to the ground."

As of Saturday morning, there were 11 confirmed dead across all L.A. fires -- with more than 100,000 evacuation orders issued ... that list growing overnight to Brentwood and Encino as the blaze sweeps east in the Palisades.

Rory was 32.