'Ernest' Movie Actor Bill Byrge Dead at 92

Bill Byrge, best known for his roles in the beloved "Ernest" movies, has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

The actor’s cousin, Sharon Chapman, tells TMZ that Bill passed away at his Nashville home yesterday at 92. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Sharon first shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook ... honoring him as a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying.

She recalled teasing Bill about being the family star, adding he earned it -- despite growing up poor, his momma instilled love, respect, and faith in him, values he shared with everyone.

Speaking to TMZ, Sharon shared Bill’s unexpected rise to fame -- revealing he was discovered just walking down a sidewalk before being cast in 1985's "Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam." That breakout role led to several more appearances in the Ernest franchise, wrapping up with 1994's "Ernest Goes to School."

Though Bill enjoyed his time in the movie biz, Sharon told us it wasn’t his true calling. He stepped away after his "Ernest" costar Jim Varney died in 2000, returning to work as a librarian.

Sharon describes him as a deeply religious man who treated everyone with love and respect.

He was 92.