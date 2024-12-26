Comedian and Broadway Star Dick Capri Dead at 93

Dick Capri -- a longtime actor and comedian -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Capri's son, Jeff, tells TMZ ... Dick was diagnosed with a bleeding enlarged aorta that was rendered inoperable because of his age.

Dick just kept living while knowing his time was coming to an end. He spent a nice Christmas with his son, his daughter-in-law and his life partner Wednesday ... and, the crew FaceTimed family that couldn't make it down to Florida for the holiday.

The family got food from Dick's favorite restaurant ... and, eventually, Dick went to bed and died in his sleep early on the morning of the 26th.

Jeff tells us his dad did it all ... adding the world has lost one of the funniest and kindest people in show business -- as well as a wonderful father. He adds ... "The world is not as funny today as it was yesterday."

Capri rose to prominence in the early 1970s ... touring with Engelbert Humperdinck -- playing venues like Radio City Music Hall and several major resorts in Las Vegas.

Other acts he was associated with include Tom Jones, Liza Minnelli and Frank Sinatra -- some of the biggest stars of the '60s and '70s.

Capri made the jump to Broadway in 1991 ... costarring in "Catskills on Broadway," a comedy special with some other big acts of the time. The show played on Broadway for more than a year before touring nationally.

Capri appeared on national television multiple times throughout the years ... and even performed for two presidents.

Dick was 93.