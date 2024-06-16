'Seinfeld' Actor Hiram Kasten Dead at 71

Hiram Kasten -- a force on the New York City comedy scene in the 1970s and '80s who appeared on "Seinfeld" -- has died.

The actor-comedian passed away Sunday after battling various illnesses including prostate cancer ... according to an obituary posted to his official Facebook page.

In the obituary, Kasten's remembered as a hilarious comedian, charming guy and terrific family man who rose to fame during New York City's comedy boom of the 1980s.

He met Jerry Seinfeld early on in his career after he auditioned at The Comic Strip, and the two struck up a lifelong friendship that resulted in Hiram appearing on three episodes of "Seinfeld" as Elaine Benes' coworker Michael.

In addition to "Seinfeld," Kasten made sitcom appearances regularly over the next couple decades, racking up credits for "My Wife and Kids," "Saved By the Bell," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "7th Heaven," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Men of a Certain Age," and a whole lot more.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Diana, his daughter Millicent and numerous extended family members. The family's planning funeral services in both New York and Los Angeles.

Hiram was 71.