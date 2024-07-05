Comedian Tony Knight Dead At 54

Comedian Tony Knight died following a freak accident ... when a large tree branch fell on top of him and several others at a festival in France.

Knight died in June while attending the "Rock'&'Cars" festival in Lavaur, France, a family member told Fox News Digital.

The family member says, “He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him. He was charismatic, funny, passionate and so very loved by [his partner] Hayley, his family and his friends all over the world.”

According to French media, though the branch fell on Knight and several others, he was the only non-survivor.

In addition to being a comedian, Knight was also known for his work with dogs as a "dog listener."

His website describes how he “helped thousands of dog owners all over the world solve problem dog behavior with simple techniques that use no force, pain, domination, drugs or gadgets.”

Knight was set to do a comedy tour in the UK soon.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the sister of Knight's longtime partner Hayley Wright.

Knight was 54.