John Belushi's Widow Judy Belushi-Pisano Dead at 73

Judy Belushi-Pisano -- an actress and producer who was married to legendary comedian John Belushi -- has died ... according to posts on John's official social media.

A Facebook and Instagram post shared early Saturday morning announced the tragic news ... saying Judy recently passed away while lauding her for her creative genius and for honoring John in the decades following his overdose death.

The social media posts also mention Judy's involvement with "The Blues Brothers" -- the iconic musical-comedy film starring JB and Dan Aykroyd which Judy was helping to make into a television series, according to IMDb. No cause of death has been revealed.

Judy grew up in Wheaton, Illinois and met John while they both attended the local high school where they started dating when Judy was a sophomore and John was a senior.

After they'd both graduated, the couple moved to NYC so Belushi could chase his showbiz dreams, and they married in 1976.

Of course, John's career took off ... and Judy appeared alongside him in other projects like "Animal House" and the original 'Blues Brothers' film.

Pisano and Belushi were married until he overdosed on a combination of cocaine and heroin in 1982. She later married film producer Victor Pisano in 1990. We've reached out to members of Judy's family ... so far, no word back.

Judy was 73.