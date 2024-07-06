Minnesota Vikings Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

NFL draftee Khyree Jackson of the Minnesota Vikings has died at the young age of 24.

Khyree's mother Ebbony Jackson confirmed the death, telling TMZ ... Khyree died in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She received a call about his death at 4 AM ET today.

Khyree was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft back in April, 108th overall.

Just before they selected him, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke with Jackson on the phone ... and KJ told him he'd show him

Jackson started his college career with the University of Alabama before transferring to the University of Oregon for his final season. In his final year, he racked up 34 tackles, two sacks and made three interceptions.

Jackson was born in Upper Marlboro, MD. and attended Dr. Henry Wise High School.

He was only 24.

RIP