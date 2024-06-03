Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys Legend, Dead At 52

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen -- arguably the best interior offensive lineman in NFL history -- has tragically died.

The team announced on Monday that Allen passed away on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico. No further details surrounding his death were released.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family," the Cowboys said in a statement, "and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."

Allen was just 52 years old.

The Hall of Famer joined the Cowboys in 1994 ... after the team picked him in the second round of the draft -- and quickly, he became one of the best players on the roster. In his first eight seasons with the star on his helmet, he earned All-Pro selections seven times and ten Pro Bowls.

It didn't take long for Allen to become a fan favorite, too -- especially after fans saw he could bench press 700 pounds.

He went on to play a total of 12 years in Dallas, starting 170 total games all across the offensive line. He finished his career in San Francisco, playing two more seasons for the 49ers, before leaving the NFL following the 2007 campaign.

Allen, who won one Super Bowl with Dallas, was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame shortly after his retirement.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle -- whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III," the Cowboys said.