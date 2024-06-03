Justin Jefferson Signing $140 Million Extension, Highest-Paid WR in NFL History

Justin Jefferson is getting PAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIIID -- the Minnesota Vikings superstar agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension on Monday ... the richest contract for a non-quarterback in the history of the NFL.

The deal was announced just minutes ago ... with Adam Schefter saying a whopping $88.743 million will be due as soon as the standout wide receiver signs on the dotted line -- and $110 million overall is guaranteed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jefferson released a video addressing the monumental moment in his career ... captioning the post with a touching message for his fans.

"Something that once was a dream is now my reality," Jefferson said. "There are so many people that I can sit here and thank but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain’t stopping here…."

"There’s more to be done… SKOL!!!!!!!"

The deal will send shockwaves throughout the league, as it resets the receiver market.

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill -- who has wanted a new contract for over a year -- took notice of Jefferson's payday ... saying, "JJettas that’s well deserved."

Jefferson now passes Los Angeles Chargers defensive star Nick Bosa as the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history -- he agreed to a five-year, $170 million salary back in September.

It's been quite the offseason for Jefferson -- prior to the extension, there were rumors he could have been shipped out of town ... but as it turns out, the exact opposite happened, as he's now staying put for the next five seasons.

Jefferson is by far one of the best wideouts in the game today ... racking up over 5,800 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns in four seasons.