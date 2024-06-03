Commanders Cut Brandon McManus After Sexual Assault Allegations

Brandon McManus -- a former Super Bowl champion who signed a big free-agent deal with Washington in March -- has just been cut by the Commanders ... following allegations he sexually assaulted two flight attendants last year.

The women made the claims against the 32-year-old kicker in a lawsuit that was filed in Duval County, Fla. last month.

Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II said that while they were working on a Sept. 28, 2023 United Kingdom-bound flight privately booked by the Jacksonville Jaguars ... McManus, who played for the Jags at the time, became inappropriate with them.

In the suit, Doe I said McManus grinded on her multiple times, grabbed her several others -- and at one point, tried to kiss her. She said all of the acts were nonconsensual. Doe II stated McManus behaved similarly with her during the same flight. Both asked for unspecified damages in the suit.

McManus' attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, called the claims "absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false" after they became public. Still, the Commanders parted ways with McManus on Sunday -- but did not give a reason for the cut. They did, however, say in a statement about the suit earlier in the week that they "take allegations of this nature very seriously."

Gallaway said in an updated statement Sunday evening that they "are disappointed with the team's decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims." He added that they're planning to "aggressively defend and clear Brandon's name and reputation through the legal process."