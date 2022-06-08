Ex-NFL Player Darren Sharper Settles Lawsuit With 3 Sexual Assault Accusers

Ex-NFL player Darren Sharper -- who's currently serving 2 decades behind bars following a multi-state rape case -- has reached a settlement with three women accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them back in 2014, TMZ Sports has learned.

The women filed a lawsuit against the 46-year-old Super Bowl champion in December 2015 -- two of the plaintiffs claim Sharper drugged and sexually assaulted them after meeting at a nightclub in West Hollywood on January 14, 2014 ... while the third claims Sharper drugged and sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas the next day.

Sharper was arrested shortly after ... and women in Louisiana, Arizona and Nevada also came forward with their own disturbing allegations of drugging and rape at the hands of the former safety.

Sharper pled guilty and was handed a 20-year sentence in 2016 ... which he's currently serving at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Sacramento.

Details on the settlement were not revealed ... but will be made official once all sides sign off on the paperwork.