Von Miller Sued For Allegedly Sending Women's Sexually Explicit Photo To Two Celebrities

Von Miller is being sued by a woman in Los Angeles who claims the NFL star, consumed by rage and jealousy, distributed a sexually explicit photo of her to "two well-known celebrities" in May 2020, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court docs, Miller was dating a woman in 2020 ... and the couple allegedly took personal and private photos together during "sexual acts" -- with the understanding they would never be shared.

However, the unnamed woman (she filed under "Jane Doe") alleges Miller, "in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage" sent "sexually explicit" photos to two unnamed celebrities.

The lawsuit claims the first message was sent on May 7, 2020 ... allegedly saying, "This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg."

The second message was allegedly sent three minutes later, to a different person, saying, "This the bitch you want?"

Both messages allegedly came with the explicit photograph.

And, Doe's attorney believes his client's alleged situation can be a learning experience for females who date celebs.

"This case is a cautionary tale for young woman that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power."

"However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler's vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked," the lawsuit reads.

33-year-old Miller, an 8x Pro Bowler, recently signed a 6-year deal with the Buffalo Bills and is one of the most well-known, talented, and highest paid defensive players in the NFL.