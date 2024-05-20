Hall Of Famer Jim Otto 'Mr. Raider' ... Dead At 86

Jim Otto -- a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Raiders of all time -- has sadly died, the team announced this weekend. He was 86 years old.

Las Vegas owner Mark Davis extended his condolences following the legend's passing late Sunday evening ... lighting the Al Davis memorial torch at Allegiant Stadium in the former offensive lineman's honor.

"The entire Raider Nation's thoughts and prayers go out to Jim's wife, Sally, and the entire Otto family," he said.

"Jim, may you rest in peace."

A cause of death was not made immediately available.

Otto initially joined the Raiders in the 1960 season ... and started all 14 games as a rookie. He went on to play 14 more seasons with the team, never missing a game.

In his career, he earned 12 Pro Bowl selections ... and garnered All-Pro honors 10 times.

He was most famous, however, for his toughness. Otto said he suffered upwards of 20 concussions in his career. He also said he required surgery 74 times in his life, including in 2007, when his right leg had to be amputated following a series of infections.

Following his playing days, Otto -- who was inducted into Canton in his first year of eligibility in 1980 -- worked in the Raiders' front office.

"Jim Otto personified the aura and mystique of the Raiders," HOF president Jim Porter said. "He was 'The Original Raider,' leading a new franchise from its inception into its first run of glory years from the late 1960s into the 1970s. His legendary reliability -- with 210 consecutive starts in the AFL and NFL -- and the accolades he acquired serve as a testament to his dedication to the organization and the game."

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame will guard his legacy with the same diligence and tenacity that he guarded his teammates."