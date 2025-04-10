Soccer Player Dead at 21 After Brutal Mid-Game Collision

A soccer player tragically passed away after a devastating collision on the pitch during the Copa Peru over the weekend. He was 21 years old.

The horrific incident happened at Real Titan NC's match against the Defensor Nueva Cajamarca ... when Helar Gonzales Altamirano made contact with the opponent's goalkeeper while battling for the ball.

Altamirano collapsed to the ground and was unresponsive ... causing his teammates to panic as they realized the severity of the situation.

From the broadcast clip, it appears Altamirano's head hit his opponent's knee at full speed.

Altamirano was transported off the field and into an ambulance and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

His cousin told reporters outside the facility on Sunday the athlete suffered brain bleeding. Unfortunately, he did not survive and passed away on Thursday.

The football club released a statement shortly after his death ... saying it is shattered by the loss.

"We were left heartbroken for your departure," the team said, "but we will remember you with the joys you gave us based on your technique and your excellent way of playing football."

"Now Real Titan NC has an angel to help us in every game."

Altamirano's funeral will take place on Friday.