Mel Novak Dead at 90

Mel Novak, the Hollywood actor best known for his starring role in Bruce Lee's classic "Game of Death," has died, his daughter Nikol Conant tells TMZ.

Novak died Wednesday morning at a SoCal board and care facility of natural causes, Nikol told us.

The iconic actor whose career spanned decades in Hollywood suffered numerous injures during his time in the biz ... 'cause he was known for doing all of his own stunts and fighting scenes. But, he was in pain daily -- especially the past few years -- from the beatings he took in front of the camera, Nikol says.

Novak is best known for playing the sharpshooting sniper Stick -- named for the matchstick he keeps in his mouth -- in the epic 1978 Bruce Lee film "Game of Death."

Novak was usually cast as the classic villain in most of his films ... and he has dozens of credits under his belt.

Novak is survived by his daughters, Nikol and Lea; ex-wife Vera Novak; and grandchildren.

He was 90.