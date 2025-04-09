NHL Exec Ray Shero, Architect Of Penguins '09 Cup Team, Dead At 62

Ray Shero -- current front office advisor to the Minnesota Wild and longtime NHL executive -- passed away Tuesday night at the age of 62.

The Wild shared the news Wednesday morning ... saying, "Our hearts go out to his family and friends and the countless people he impacted in the hockey community throughout his successful career."

The Minnesota Wild is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ray Shero. pic.twitter.com/9mqkjaR5ms — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) April 9, 2025 @mnwildPR

The cause of death is not currently known.

"Ray Shero's smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, reacting to the passing.

"Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him."

Shero served as general manager for the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins... who also shared their condolences.

"The organization is extremely grateful for the impact Ray had during his tenure in New Jersey," Devils President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "It is without question that his fingerprints are on the current group we see today, both on and off the ice."

'Ray was instrumental in ushering in a new era of Penguins hockey," the Penguins said. "Highlighted by the 2009 Stanley Cup Championship."

Shero also served as an assistant general manager with the Ottawa Senators from 1993 until 1998, when he joined the Nashville Predators in the same role, staying until 2006.

Shero also played a role in USA Hockey ... serving on the National Team Advisory Board.