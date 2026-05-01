CM Punk Allegedly Shoved Another Fan in His Chest at MGM Grand, Listen to 911 Audio

Play video content Video: CM Punk Accused of Assaulting Fan at MGM Grand, Per 911 Call

CM Punk was lucky he wasn't arrested last week at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Vegas ... a second fan has accused the WWE legend of shoving him in his chest, according to new 911 audio.

TMZ just obtained the audio recording from the April 20 incident in the MGM lobby, where Punk lost his s*** at a couple fans who got too close to him and his WWE pal Bayley ... this 911 call is from a separate person on that day ... we showed you video of a different WWE fan who snapped a photo of Bayley, pissing off Punk ... and Punk went ballistic, slapping a cell phone out of his hand and shooting him a killer look. Well apparently, there was another dust-up.

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In this new audio, you hear a fan who was waiting to see the WWE stars ... the caller is speaking Spanish to a female dispatcher with the help of an interpreter -- and he clearly identifies "CM Punk" as the aggressor. He says he was hoping for an autograph ... the alleged victim claims in Spanish that CM Punk put his hands on him and "violently assaulted" him when he got close to the wrestler.

In his translation, the interpreter didn't include the words "violently" or "assault" ... but went on to translate the guy's play-by-play of the incident. The guy says Punk pushed him and "shoved" him in the chest. He gives a full physical description of Punk and even describes Punk's face as red and full of anger.

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