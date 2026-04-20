CM Punk Smacks Away Fan's Phone After WrestleMania Loss to Roman Reigns, on Video

Play video content Video: CM Punk Smacks Fan’s Phone After WrestleMania Loss TMZSports.com

Safe to say CM Punk is no happy camper this morning ... after going down in flames to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, the WWE star got into an altercation with a fan, delivering a major smackdown to the man's phone!

Punk was captured on video just after midnight Monday, getting into it with the fan, who was filming Punk's WWE friend, Bayley, as she was hugging someone in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Vegas Strip.

Check out the footage ... Punk steps right up into the face of the fan before slapping down his phone. Security promptly jumps in between Punk and the other dude to prevent things from really going awry. Punk then coldly stares at the man, who is so terrified that he runs off while apologizing profusely.

On Sunday night, Punk went toe-to-toe with Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 42 inside Allegiant Stadium. But he ultimately lost his World Heavyweight Championship title to Reigns after a hard-fought match.

Bayley was also a loser at WrestleMania 42, getting beaten by Paige, who made her triumphant return to the WWE in a fatal four-way tag team match.